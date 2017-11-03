15 members appointed to Commission that will help transform JPS

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Fifteen people have been chosen to work on the commission that have been given the task to help with the transformation of Jackson Public Schools.
Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant, Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba, and the W.K. Kellogg Foundation appointed the members to the Better Together Commission.
“I believe that a strong educational system is the basis of an economic model based on human dignity,” said Mayore Lumumba. “I am deeply appreciative of these Commissioners sharing their skills to better our community. As we work together to build a bold new vision of our city, let us start where it matters most – the future of our children.”
“I am grateful for these individuals’ willingness to serve, and for their commitment to bring transformational change to Jackson Public Schools. I look forward to the Commission beginning work as we move toward becoming Better Together,” said Governor Bryant.
The Commission will hold its first meeting on November 8 at 10 a.m. at the Mississippi Museum of Art. The meeting is open to the public.
Below is a list of the people appointed to the Commission:
- Dr. Ivye L. Allen
- Claiborne Barksdale
- Robert Blaine
- Geraldine Chaney
- Cheryl Coleman
- Ronnie Crudup, Sr.
- Kathleen Grigsby
- Shauna Nicholson-Johnson
- Charles McClelland
- Paheadra Bratton Robinson
- Yumeka Burt Rushing
- Laurie Smith
- Ed Sivak
- Leland R. Speed
- Laketia Marshall-Thomas