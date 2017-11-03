4 arrested in opioid prescription drug investigation

South Mississippi Opioid Arrests
PICAYUNE, Miss. (WJTV) — Four people were taken into custody at a Picayune home in an opioid prescription drug investigation.
The Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics said they served a search warrant on October 30 and seized 74 dosage units of 30 mg oxycodone tablets.
The drugs are street valued at about $2,220. They also seized about $990.
MBN Director John Dowdy said 59-year-old Wayne Wadel, 29-year-old John Alsobrooks, 42-year-old Daphne Jean Batac, and 32-year-old Donald Edward Douglas were arrested.
“What we often encounter is a prescription for an opioid, a painkiller, is legitimately obtained and improperly transferred to someone else. The drug is then sold, in the case of oxycodone, for as much as $30 per tablet,” Director Dowdy said.
The MBN conducted the six-month investigation that led to the suspects’ arrests with the assistance of the sheriff departments in Pearl River and Hancock counties.