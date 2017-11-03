Budget cuts force job reductions at USM

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WJTV)– The University of Southern Mississippi is eliminating some positions due to budget cuts.

President Dr. Rodney Bennett notified staff Thursday of the upcoming changes. Bennett said the layoffs and other changes are the results of the school receiving fewer funds from the state each year.

Southern Miss has to permanently reduce the budget by $8 million, beginning in the current fiscal year. Dr. Bennett said he worked with deans and vice presidents about the budget.

Some finances they looked over included reducing travel, operating expenses, commodities, equipment, and eliminating select unfilled positions and reduce the number of employees.

The employment reduction will occur among two broad categories. The first category includes 20 current staff employees whose positions will be eliminated December 31, 2017.

Read more about the budget cuts here.