Gas leak closes lanes on U.S. 61 & MS 24

UPDATE: The Wilkinson County School District will be closed today because of the gas leak.

Superintendent Kimberly Jackson tells us the district’s transfer students won’t be able to get through to their schools.

She said they checked alternate routes, but they are not adequate to accommodate students, faculty and staff. We’re told safety is the district’s main priority.

Here are the directives for WC Athletics:

Woodville, MISS. (WJTV) — The Woodville Police Department responded to a gas leak early Friday morning.

It happened on U.S 61 at MS 24 in Wilkinson County. The Mississippi Department of Transportation said all lanes are blocked at this time.

Police said the leak happened at a gas station, and no one is hurt. We’re told some businesses in the area are shut down.

According to Woodville Police, crews should be finished cleaning the area around 8:00 a.m.