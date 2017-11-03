iPhone users stand outside Ridgeland Apple store to get new gadget

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) — The day has finally come for iPhone lovers around the world. The new iPhone X is here.

Tents and lounge chairs were lined up outside the Apple Store.

“The tent here hasn’t been too bad, food deliveries, made some good friends out here tonight,” said Shane Williams, who was first in line.

He’s been sitting outside the store since 8 a.m. Thursday.

“It was the first year that I missed a preorder. Since 2007, I’ve had every iPhone.”

13-year-old Nick Taylor was the youngest iPhone lover to stand in line at the Ridgeland mall.

But unlike others, his overnight experience was not very pleasant.

“Very terrible,” he said. “I could only get 45 minutes of sleep at a time. The bathroom is so far down, so every time I have to walk down. It was cold. This is very unfortunate.”

But to make up for the wait, Apple employees handed out drinks and snacks to everyone.

The new phone comes with a larger screen, facial recognition and Apple got rid of the home button.

“The system on a chip actually is as powerful as a 2017 MacBook Pro. Which allowed you accomplish more.”

Raymond Littleton was an avid android user– but decided to make that switch

Many people also preordered their new phones. Apple says they will start getting their phones in the mail today.