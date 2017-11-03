Mistletoe Marketplace Fashion Show & Luncheon

By Published:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Mistletoe Marketplace held a fashion show and luncheon on Friday at the Mississippi Trade Mart.

WJTV 12’s Melanie Christopher was the emcee of the event. Actress Kimberly Williams Paisley was the speaker.

The event was presented by Baptist Health Systems, and the fashions were done by Belk.

The Father of the Bride actress is a spokesperson for the Alzheimer’s Association. She spoke about how her mother’s diagnosis affected her personally.

Survivors and their caregivers modeled in the show.

