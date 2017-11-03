Nearly $1K worth of makeup stolen from Sephora; 3 woman wanted

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) — Ridgeland Police said three people allegedly stole about $1,000 worth of makeup from the Renaissance Mall on Highland Colony Parkway.

Detectives said the women in the photos are wanted for shoplifting.

The women are accused of stealing the merchandise from Sephora. The items were taken on October 21.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of these individuals is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477) or Ridgeland Police Detective Mike McGahey at (601) 856-2121 or email at mike.mcgahey@ridgelandms.org.