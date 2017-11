CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — Claiborne County deputies are investigating the death of a 14-month child.

Sheriff Frank Davis said the girl died in a crib on the night of October 22 at a home on Highway 61 South.

The sheriff said the baby was with her stepmom and biological father when it happened. Authorities said they do not have custody, but the baby was visiting them for the weekend.

The investigating is ongoing.