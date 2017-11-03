Terry looking for new officers, police chief

TERRY, Miss. (WJTV) — The Town of Terry is looking for a new police chief and more officers.

Terry Mayor Joseph Kendrick, Jr. released a statement saying they’ve recently had to make some personnel changes.

The statement said the town had previously entered into an interlocal agreement with the Hinds County Sheriff’s Department for concurrent patrols and back up police services.

The town has requested applicants so that they can fill the vacant police chief position and to add more officers to the force. They’ve also started interviewing some of those applicants.

Some residents tell WJTV 12 that they were not aware that Interim Police Chief Bettye Rouson was no longer there. We’re told she stepped down this week.

WJTV 12 asked to speak to Mayor Kendrick about the changes. He did not talk to us on camera or over the phone; he released a statement instead.