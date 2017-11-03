Terry looking for new officers, police chief

WJTV Published:
TERRY, Miss. (WJTV) — The Town of Terry is looking for a new police chief and more officers.

Terry Mayor Joseph Kendrick, Jr. released a statement saying they’ve recently had to make some personnel changes.
The statement said the town had previously entered into an interlocal agreement with the Hinds County Sheriff’s Department for concurrent patrols and back up police services.
The town has requested applicants so that they can fill the vacant police chief position and to add more officers to the force. They’ve also started interviewing some of those applicants.
Some residents tell WJTV 12 that they were not aware that Interim Police Chief Bettye Rouson was no longer there. We’re told she stepped down this week.
WJTV 12 asked to speak to Mayor Kendrick about the changes. He did not talk to us on camera or over the phone; he released a statement instead.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s