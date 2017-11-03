The O.T.: Jackson Academy 34, Oak Forest 17

By: Tyler Greever Published: Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Academy hosted Oak Forest in an MAIS AAAA, Division I playoff matchup.

Click the video above for highlights of the Raiders’ 34-17 win.

Jackson Academy will face Parklane Academy next in the playoffs.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s