The O.T.: Purvis 42, Mendenhall 41

By: Tyler Greever Published:

MENDENHALL, Miss. (WJTV) – In the first round of the MHSAA 4A playoffs, Mendenhall hosted Purvis on Friday night.

Click the video above for highlights of Purvis’s 42-41 win.

 

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s