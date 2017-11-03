U.S. Marshals arrest suspect in case where 9-year-old was shot

Related Coverage 9-year-old shot in Holmes County

HOLMES COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — Authorities arrested a suspect in the case where a 9-year-old was shot while lying in bed earlier this week.

Sheriff Willie March said U.S. Marshals arrested Craig Thomas Friday in the Jackson metro area.

March said deputies were coming to Hinds County to pick him up.

Thomas is the ex-boyfriend of the victim’s mother, March said.

The child was shot around 1 a.m. Monday while he was asleep in bed. The child was injured in the shoulder, in the arm, and in his hand.

It happened at a home of off Highway 17 outside of Lexington.