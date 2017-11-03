University Wellness Center location in Madison to temporarily close

MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) — University of Mississippi Medical Center is closing its Madison Wellness Center location for now.

Letters were sent to the members saying they have decided not to renew the center’s lease at its current location; this location will close by the end of 2017.

Staff says that daily operations will cease at the close of business November 30.However, UMC says they are looking for another place to locate nearby.

Even though they are currently in negotiations on finding a new facility, the staff says nothing has been finalized at this time, so it is likely that any new location will not be open before the Madison facility closes.