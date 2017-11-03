Vicksburg leaders visit New Orleans to learn more about how to enhance riverfront area

Vicksburg city leaders take a trip to New Orleans to learn more about how to enhance their riverfront area.

Mayor George Flaggs spoke with WJTV’s Margaret-Ann Carter about how he plans to draw more people to the water front.

after visiting with the architect who designed the new orleans riverfront. Mayor George Flaggs returned to Vicksburg with a fresh perspective and clear vision.

“We were able to go out and see how New Orleans wrapped their city in their river front and that’s exactly what we want to do we want to enhance this river front to give the culture understanding of Vicksburg,” Mayor George Flaggs said.

Flaggs says he wants to utilize what the city already has by connecting the downtown retail area to the water front, something he admires about the new orleans scene.

“How they was able to take the existing land and infrastructure and build around it and that’s exactly what we want to do we want to disturb none of this we want to just enhance it,” he explained.

Flaggs says he doesn’t want to commercialize the city’s 4 acres along the river like New Orleans, he just wants to make it more welcoming and appealing for locals and tourists.

He hopes to bring in local artists and students to paint murals along the walls depicting vicksburg history, add benches and picnic tables, build a floating dock and improve the splash pad for kids.

“We’re in the process of borrowing another 9.4 million dollars to do capital improvement and we believe between the budget and general fund and the master plan that we’ve been talking about doing in the future we’ll have the money to do it,” Flaggs said.

Flaggs says the next step is unviel a master plan by December or January and then get to work.

“I have 3 and a half more years on my term I want this done at the end of my term,” he continued.

Flaggs says he plans to take a group to visit the riverfront in little rock arkansas in february.