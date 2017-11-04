1,400 customers under boil water alert in Adams County

Published:

Adams County, MISS. (WJTV) — The Mississippi Department of Health issued a boil water alert for 1,400 customers in Adams County.

We’re told the alert affects customers who are served by Broadmoor Utilities Incorporated.

The Health Department said they were alerted by officials after a system wide pressure loss due to construction.

Health officials said customers need to boil their water for one minute before they use it. We’re told the water system will be notified when tests show that the water is safe to drink.

