LORMAN, Miss. (WJTV) – Alcorn State certainly looked like it had some fresh legs off of its bye week.

The Braves ran for 416 yards to beat down Alabama A&M 47-22. P.J. Simmons led Alcorn with 172 yards on the ground, while Noah Johnson added 124 and De’Lance Turner added 113.

Alcorn has now won 10 straight games over SWAC East opponents. Click the video above for highlights and to hear from Fred McNair on his team looking fresh after the bye week.