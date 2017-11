JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Due to a recent loss in water pressure, a boil water notice has been issued for some streets in Jackson.

75 customers will be affected by the notice.

Affected Areas:

[1900-2299] Eastover Drive; 39211

Sleepy Hollow Drive

Twin Lakes Circle

Greenbriar Drive

All customers in the areas are asked to boil their drinking water until pressure is restored.