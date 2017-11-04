Bulldogs overcome slow start, beat UMass 34-23

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – After one half, UMass looked like much more of a threat to No. 16 Mississippi State than most thought.

But a 14-point third quarter helped the Bulldogs overcome a 20-13 halftime deficit, propelling MSU to a 34-23 win. Nick Fitzgerald logged his fourth straight 100-yard rushing performance, gashing the Minutemen for 135 yards and two touchdowns.

The climb continues!! Nick Fitzgerald has now passed John Bond & is now in 4th for SEC Career QB Rushing Yards#HailState pic.twitter.com/SEnqFPsXUP — MSU Football 🏈 (@HailStateFB) November 4, 2017

The junior quarterback capped off 75 and 79-yard drives with touchdowns to start the second half, giving the Bulldogs a 27-20 lead. Following a UMass field goal to make it 27-23, Deddrick Thomas sealed the game with an 83-yard punt return to the end zone to make it 34-23.

That was the only time either team led by double digits. UMass responded to an opening Bulldog interception return for a touchdown with two interceptions, including a pick-six of its own, to take a 20-13 lead into halftime. Ross Comis found Andy Isabella 69 yards down the field for the go-ahead score.

Todd Grantham’s defense gave up 350 total yards, but held in the red zone. On three Minutemen red zone trips, the Bulldogs held UMass to two field goals and got a fourth down stop on the other.

Mississippi State will host No. 2 Alabama next week.