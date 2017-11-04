MBI investigates deadly officer-involved shooting in Columbus

Columbus, MISS. (WJTV) — The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting in Columbus.

We’re told Columbus Police got a call about a disturbance at the Premier Lounge early this morning. They said the shooting happened at that location. We’re told a gun was recovered at the scene.

According to the Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant, the person who was shot by an office died at Baptist Memorial Hospital.

We’re told the Columbus Police Department will issue a new statement before noon today.