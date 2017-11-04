Last-second touchdown pushes Ole Miss past Kentucky for 37-34 win

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WJTV) – A week after blowing a 24-point lead and losing on a last-second field goal, it was the Rebels’ turn to break some hearts.

D.K. Metcalf rose in the back corner of the end zone to reel in a game-winning catch over a defender with five seconds left to give Ole Miss a 37-34 win over Kentucky.

It came after it looked like the Rebels may lose another game late. Benny Snell Jr. had just completed a 12-play, 95-yard drive with a touchdown for the Wildcats to take a 34-30 lead.

But Jordan Ta’amu continued to shine in Lexington. He led that 14-play, 71-yard game-winning drive to finish a performance that featured 382 passing yards and four touchdowns.

Metcalf’s game-winner was actually his second touchdown of the game. His first tied the game at 27 late in the third quarter after the Rebels were down 27-17 following a C.J. Conrad touchdown earlier in the third.

Kentucky went into halftime with a 20-17 lead. Snell Jr. scored two first half touchdowns, while Ta’amu found A.J. Brown and Van Jefferson for scores to keep pace.

Ole Miss is now 4-5 overall and 2-4 in SEC play. The Rebels will host Louisiana next week.