Turnovers help Hornets top Jackson State 13-3

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Coming off of its first win of the season into homecoming, you would’ve thought Jackson State might’ve had an inspiring performance ready.

Instead, the Tigers turned the ball over five times and lost to Alabama State 13-3. Brent Lyles threw three interceptions while Jordan Williams added a pick and a fumble. Two Tiger turnovers came in the red zone.

Jackson State is now 1-8 on the season and 1-4 in SWAC play. Click the video above for highlights and to hear from Tony Hughes on the Tigers shooting themselves in the foot.