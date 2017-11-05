‘Crucial mistakes’ doom Jackson State in loss to Alabama State

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – Hunter Hanson kicked two field goals and Alabama State led all the way, beating Jackson State 13-3 on Saturday.

Hanson kicked a 39-yard field goal for the Hornets (3-5, 2-2 Southwestern Athletic Conference) late in the first quarter and another from 45 yards with 10:51 to play in the second and the Hornets were up 6-3 at the break.

Alabama State opened the second half with a 14-play, 65-yard drive capped by 17-yard touchdown run by Darryl Pearson Jr. to push it to 13-3 with 8:29 to go in the third quarter.

Jackson State’s lone score came on a 37-yard field goal by Christian Jacquemin late in the second quarter.

The Tigers (1-8, 1-5) resume a losing streak after notching their first season win over MVSU 24-5 last week. In the first half alone, JSU amassed just 87 yards of offense and racked up a total of 50 yards in penalties.

