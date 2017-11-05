Hinds County Sheriff’s deputies searching for person who attempted to carjack woman

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Hinds County Sheriff’s deputies responded to an attempted carjacking near Raymond on Sunday afternoon.

A woman called in to the 911 center around 3:00 pm Sunday stating, as she approached the intersection of Midway Rd. and Dulaney Rd., a 2014 or 2015 maroon Nissan Altima with extremely dark windows, attempted to block her vehicle at the intersection.

Officials say the woman stated, a black male exited the driver’s side of the car and displayed large caliber silver pistol pointing at her demanding that she exit the car. The victim who wanted to remain anonymous, managed to put the car in reverse and back down the road.

The suspect followed her down Dulaney Rd. and eventually turned around and fled.

We’re told, the suspect is described as a very light skinned black male who appeared to be no older than 20 years of age.

Major Pete Luke said, “We are fortunate that no one was injured today. Investigators will be working to identify this suspect.”

Anyone with information in this case is asked to contact Crimes-Stoppers or the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office.