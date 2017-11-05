JPD: Woman stabbed to death after fight

Jackson, MISS. (WJTV) — Jackson Police are investigating the city’s 52nd homicide of 2017.

We’re told the deadly stabbing happened early Sunday morning in the parking lot of Freelons Club on North Mill Street. The incident allegedly happened after a fight between 26-year-old Shervondria Mack and an unidentified woman inside a car.

Police said Mack was stabbed in the neck and taken to The University of Mississippi Medical Center. She was pronounced deceased shortly after arrival.

We’re told the suspect’s identity is not being released at this time.

Jackson Police said the motive is unknown at this time, but they believe alcohol may have been a factor in the incident.

