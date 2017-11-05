Man turns himself in after deadly shooting in Jones County

Jones County, MISS. (WJTV) — The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a deadly shooting.

We’re told they got a call about a person being shot on Holly Drive late Friday night. Deputies said the victim, 31-year-old Jarion Fuentes, was shot multiple times. He was taken to South Central Regional Medical Center and died during surgery.

Investigators said witnesses told them they saw 46-year-old Gregory Jones running after Fuentes and that they heard gunshots. We’re told Jones was seen getting into a car and leaving the scene.

Deputies said he later turned himself in to the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department. He’s now at the Jones County Adult Detention Center.

Jones has been charged with first degree murder. We’re told his initial appearance is set for Sunday, November 5, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. at the Jones County Justice Court.