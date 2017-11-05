Officials: More than 20 dead in Texas church shooting

SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, Texas (AP) – The Latest on a shooting at a church in Texas (all times local):

2:45 p.m.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is calling a reported shooting at a church in a small town outside San Antonio an “evil act.”

A sheriff says a man entered First Baptist church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, and started shooting, leaving multiple people dead and injured.

Abbott tweeted Sunday: “Our prayers are with all who were harmed by this evil act.” He thanked law enforcement for their response.

The Republican governor has also promised “more details” from the state’s Department of Public Safety soon.

Sutherland Springs is about 30 miles (48 kilometers) southeast of San Antonio.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said in a statement that his office “stands ready to assist local law enforcement as needed.”

___

2:35 p.m.

President Donald Trump has tweeted from Japan that he is monitoring the situation in Texas following a mass shooting at a church.

Trump tweeted: “May God be w/ the people of Sutherland Springs, Texas.” He added that the FBI is on the scene.

Trump is in Japan as part of a 12-day, five-country Asian trip.

___

2:25 p.m.

A spokeswoman says the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is sending special agents from field offices in Houston and San Antonio to the site of a church shooting in South Texas.

ATF spokeswoman Mary Markos did not immediately have further details.

A sheriff says that a man walked into the church and started firing. Authorities say the attacker is dead.

The number of fatalities or injuries hasn’t been confirmed by authorities, but a Wilson County commissioner, Albert Gamez, has told cable news outlets that he was told it was more than 20 killed and 20 wounded, though those figures aren’t confirmed.

One hospital about 10 miles from the shooting says there “multiple” victims with gunshot wounds are being treated.

Connally Memorial Medical Center spokeswoman Megan Posey declined to say how many patients were being treated at the hospital, but said the number was less than a dozen. The hospital is in Floresville, Texas.