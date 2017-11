Marshall Co., Miss. (WREG) – Mississippi authorities are asking for the public’s help to find an escaped inmate.

They say Antoine Adams is “extremely dangerous.”

Officials believe he escaped through a window at the Marshall County Jail early Sunday morning.

He was behind bars on three different murder charges.

Authorities say he is 6’0″, with a gold grill and twists in his hair.

If you have any information, please call authorities.