The Sports Zone: Jon Wiener breaks down HS playoffs, MSU-Alabama, Jordan Ta’amu’s stellar play

By: Tyler Greever Published:

WJTV – ESPN Radio’s Jon Wiener joined WJTV 12’s Tyler Greever on Sunday night’s edition of The Sports Zone.

Click the video above to hear the two discuss the high school football playoffs, Mississippi State-Alabama and Ole Miss QB Jordan Ta’amu.

