Woman killed by train in Biloxi

By Published: Updated:
Photo Credit: Kristine Bellino

Biloxi, MISS. (WJTV) — Biloxi Police are investigating the death of a 43-year-old woman who was struck and killed by a CSX train between Veterans Blvd. and Mcdonell Ave. this morning.

Police say the Gulfport native appeared to be walking westbound on the tracks by herself.

Major Christopher DeBack says she failed to move out of the way despite the conductor sounding the horn and placing the train into emergency braking.

He says that although the investigation is ongoing, there are no apparent signs of foul play.

Anyone who has information regarding this incident or any other incident is asked to contact the Biloxi Police Department at (228) 392-0641, the Biloxi Criminal Investigations Division at (228) 435-6112, the Biloxi Criminal Intelligence Unit at ciu@biloxi.ms.us, or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at (877) 787-5898 – online at mscoastcrimestoppers.com

