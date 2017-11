HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WJTV) — Hattiesburg Police need your help finding a missing woman.

Officers said they are looking for 34-year-old Crystal Edison of Hattiesburg She is about 120 pounds and is 5’4.

The last time someone heard from her was on October 30. Police said she was headed to her brother’s home in Gulfport, Miss.

Edison drives a 2015 black Nissan Altima with the Texas tag FRD3358.

If anyone has seen Crystal, contact the police department at 601-545-4971.