4 arrested in connection with dog fighting ring; 32 dogs seized

CANTON, Miss. (WJTV) — Several people were arrested in Madison County in connection with a dog fighting ring, police said.

Deputies said HB Preyer III, Maurice Greenwood, Derrick Mack, Michael Brown are facing charges.

The sheriff’s department said on November 4 at 3:15 p.m., they received a call about dog fighting on Rankin Road.

Deputies went to the location, knocked on the door, and didn’t get a response. Authorities said they went to the adjoining property and heard noises of dogs growling from a wooded area behind the home.

When authorities went around to investigate, they found four people surround two pit bulls. They said the men were agitating the dogs towards one another, and then allowed them to fight.

When deputies told them to stop, they said Greenwood took off. He was captured at the back porch of his home on Rankin Road.

Authorities searched the property and said they found a homemade treadmill made of iron and wood that had short chains on it. They said they are commonly used to force fighting dogs to exercise.

They also discovered medicine, food supplements, and antibiotics.

Three mother dogs with a total of 15 puppies, as well as an additional 14 adult dogs, were found. Authorities said they all appeared to be pit bulls and pit bull mixes.

Authorities said two adult male dogs with facial wounds and leg wounds that were involved in the immediate fighting, and an additional adult male dog with a laceration was taken to a veterinarian.

Officials also said the animals suffered from malnourished and had not been properly taken care of; they said some did not have access to water. The dogs are now in a shelter.

“We would like to express special thanks to the City of Madison Police Department and the City of Madison Animal Control Officer for their assistance in this matter, involving seizure and transportation of these abused animals,” said Madison County Sheriff Randy Tucker.