5 charged with soliciting prostitution in Jackson

Prostitution Solicitation arrests View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Allen Rouse (Photo: JPD) Marcus Craft (Photo: JPD) Devontae Clincy (Photo: JPD) Chauncey Harrison (Photo: JPD) Jason Brenson (Photo: JPD)

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Five people were taken into custody for soliciting prostitution.

JPD said they conducted an operation of the weekend that focused on the reduction and the prevention of prostitution related activities.

The operation happened November 2 and November 3.

Below is a list of the people who were arrested:

26-year-old Jason Brenson

26-year-old Chauncey Harrison

24-year-old Devontae Clincy

21-year-old Marcus Craft

52-year-old Allen Rouse

JPD said they will continue doing these types of operations. Officers said those caught participating in any form of prostitution, will be arrested and exposed.