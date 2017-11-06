5 charged with soliciting prostitution in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Five people were taken into custody for soliciting prostitution.

JPD said they conducted an operation of the weekend that focused on the reduction and the prevention of prostitution related activities.

The operation happened November 2 and November 3.

Below is a list of the people who were arrested:

  • 26-year-old Jason Brenson
  • 26-year-old Chauncey Harrison
  • 24-year-old Devontae Clincy
  • 21-year-old Marcus Craft
  • 52-year-old Allen Rouse
JPD said they will continue doing these types of operations. Officers said those caught participating in any form of prostitution, will be arrested and exposed.

 

 

