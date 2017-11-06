5 charged with soliciting prostitution in Jackson

Prostitution Solicitation arrests
Prostitution Solicitation arrests x
Latest Galleries
-
South Mississippi Opioid Arrests
-
Mistletoe Marketplace 2017
-
Sunbelt Sealing vehicle burglaries
-
Counterfeit check suspect wanted in Kosciusko
-
Pike County stolen items
-
Mann Packing Recalls Minimally Processed Vegetable Products Because of Possible Health Risk
-
Continental Tire gives update on construction
-
Continental Tire gives update on construction
-
Marijuana-laced candy
-
Marijuana-laced candy
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Five people were taken into custody for soliciting prostitution.
JPD said they conducted an operation of the weekend that focused on the reduction and the prevention of prostitution related activities.
The operation happened November 2 and November 3.
Below is a list of the people who were arrested:
- 26-year-old Jason Brenson
- 26-year-old Chauncey Harrison
- 24-year-old Devontae Clincy
- 21-year-old Marcus Craft
- 52-year-old Allen Rouse
JPD said they will continue doing these types of operations. Officers said those caught participating in any form of prostitution, will be arrested and exposed.