Boil water alert issued for Jackson neighbors

Jackson, MISS. (WJTV) — Jackson leaders issued two boil water alerts for neighbors.

We’re told both alerts affect a total of 400 customers in the city. Leaders tell us they issued the alert because of a loss of water pressure.

Here are the roads that are affected by the first notice:

[3400-3899] Rainey Road; 39212

Sunkist subdivision

Briarcliff South Apartments

Chelsea Drive

Tifton Drive

Upper Darby Drive

Marlendo Drive

Spryfield Road

Briarcliff Circle

Here are the roads that are affected by the second notice:

[5700-5999] Sedgwick Drive

[300-499] N Canton Club Circle

W Sedgwick Court

[200-299] Riviera Drive

River Road

Foxboro Drive

Deer Trail

Cypress Trail

Vista Court

Chelsea Court

We’re told all customers are asked to boil their water until the pressure is restored to the system. You should bring your water to a rolling boil for one minute before use.

Leaders tell us homeowners and businesses will be notified when the advisory is lifted.