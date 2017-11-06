Boil water alert issued for Jackson neighbors

Jackson, MISS. (WJTV) — Jackson leaders issued two boil water alerts for neighbors.
We’re told both alerts affect a total of 400 customers in the city. Leaders tell us they issued the alert because of a loss of water pressure.
Here are the roads that are affected by the first notice:
- [3400-3899] Rainey Road; 39212
- Sunkist subdivision
- Briarcliff South Apartments
- Chelsea Drive
- Tifton Drive
- Upper Darby Drive
- Marlendo Drive
- Spryfield Road
- Briarcliff Circle
Here are the roads that are affected by the second notice:
- [5700-5999] Sedgwick Drive
- [300-499] N Canton Club Circle
- W Sedgwick Court
- [200-299] Riviera Drive
- River Road
- Foxboro Drive
- Deer Trail
- Cypress Trail
- Vista Court
- Chelsea Court
We’re told all customers are asked to boil their water until the pressure is restored to the system. You should bring your water to a rolling boil for one minute before use.
Leaders tell us homeowners and businesses will be notified when the advisory is lifted.