Boil water alert issued for Jackson neighbors

Jackson, MISS. (WJTV) — Jackson leaders issued two boil water alerts for neighbors.

We’re told both alerts affect a total of 400 customers in the city. Leaders tell us they issued the alert because of a loss of water pressure.

Here are the roads that are affected by the first notice:

  • [3400-3899] Rainey Road; 39212
  • Sunkist subdivision
  • Briarcliff South Apartments
  • Chelsea Drive
  • Tifton Drive
  • Upper Darby Drive
  • Marlendo Drive
  • Spryfield Road
  • Briarcliff Circle

Here are the roads that are affected by the second notice:

  • [5700-5999] Sedgwick Drive
  • [300-499] N Canton Club Circle
  • W Sedgwick Court
  • [200-299] Riviera Drive
  • River Road
  • Foxboro Drive
  • Deer Trail
  • Cypress Trail
  • Vista Court
  • Chelsea Court

We’re told all customers are asked to boil their water until the pressure is restored to the system. You should bring your water to a rolling boil for one minute before use.

Leaders tell us homeowners and businesses will be notified when the advisory is lifted.

 

