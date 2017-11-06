Bomb squad removes, destroys possible explosive items found at Madison home

MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) — Authorities were called to a Madison home Monday after a resident reported that they found what appeared to be explosive items inside their garage.

Law enforcement officers went to the Woodland Drive home around 12:15 p.m.

The resident said she was cleaning out her garage and found the devices. he secured the devices in a Styrofoam cooler moved them to the kitchen and contacted a family friend. The friend contacted the police department.

Madison police and fire departments went to the home and saw three potentially explosive items resembling pipe bombs in the resident’s kitchen.

Members of the F.B.I. and the Clinton Bomb squad were contacted. Police said they evacuated the residence along with residences adjacent to, behind, and across the street from the home.

The bomb squad took the devices outside and destroyed them in the front yard.

The residents said they did not know about the items. Police said one family member had previously passed away approximately a year ago.

The matter is being investigated further by the Madison Police Department with further assistance from the F.B.I., A.T.F. and the Clinton Bomb Squad.