Bryant orders flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of Texas victims

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Flags will be flown at half-staff in Mississippi to honor the Texas church victims.

Authorities said 26 people were killed at First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas Sunday when a gunman came inside and opened fire during service. More than a dozen others were injured.

Gov. Phil Bryant said President Donald Trump issued a proclamation ordering U.S. flags to be flown at half-staff on all public buildings until sunset on November 9.

Bryant issued an executive order that all U.S. flags and state flags on all building and grounds of the State of Mississippi and all areas under its jurisdiction beginning now until November 9 as well.

Bryant posted a photo of the executive order on social media.

I have ordered all U.S. & State of MS flags flown at half-staff on all buildings & grounds of the State of MS until sunset November 9. pic.twitter.com/74bTCcH2lJ — Phil Bryant (@PhilBryantMS) November 6, 2017