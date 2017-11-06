Bryant orders flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of Texas victims

By Published:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Flags will be flown at half-staff in Mississippi to honor the Texas church victims.

Authorities said 26 people were killed at First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas Sunday when a gunman came inside and opened fire during service. More than a dozen others were injured.

Gov. Phil Bryant said President Donald Trump issued a proclamation ordering U.S. flags to be flown at half-staff on all public buildings until sunset on November 9.

Bryant issued an executive order that all U.S. flags and state flags on all building and grounds of the State of Mississippi and all areas under its jurisdiction beginning now until November 9 as well.

Bryant posted a photo of the executive order on social media.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s