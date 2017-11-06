Chief: Stabbing appears to be self defense

Related Coverage Suspect questioned and released in Saturday night deadly stabbing

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Jackson Police Chief Lee Vance released more information Monday morning about a weekend stabbing that left one person dead.

Vance said it appears at this time to be a case of self-defense, which is why no arrests have been made in this homicide investigation.

Police said the investigation revealed that there were three people inside the car, including 26-year-old Shervondria Mack, who died from her injuries.

Vance tells WJTV that it appears that the three people went out to party when a dispute happened. The stabbing occurred on Mill Street near Oakley Street.

Police said it appears that Mack allegedly had a firearm and pointed at one of the people in the car. Vance said that person took the knife and stabbed Mack.

Vance said once the investigation is complete, they will hand their findings over to the district attorney’s office. The case will then be presented to a grand jury.