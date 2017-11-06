Firefighters visit girl they rescued at hospital

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Four Jackson firefighters are being called heroes after saving a little girl from a burning home.

It happened a week ago at a home on Rainey Road.

We’re told the little girl passed out beside her bed when the smoke got in her room.

The firefighters were able to get her outside and give her oxygen.

“30 seconds later she started back breathing look it was a sense of relief for all of us, we took a deep breath with her,” said JFD Lt. Mark Joiner.

At last check, the little girl is recovering at Batson Children’s Hospital.

Praying God grants this precious angel full recovery. Rescued from a house fire by firefighters of the Jackson Fire Department! Strong work guys. ❤️ #alwaysready pic.twitter.com/ZtTSiOdCSv — Cleotha Sanders (@jackson_fire601) November 3, 2017