Fondren Streetscape Project to begin soon

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — A project that will reconstruct the sidewalks in the Fondren Business District is set to begin soon.

Sections of Old Canton Road, North State Street, Fondren Place and Duling Avenue will get a facelift under the Fondren Streetscape Project.

New sidewalks will meet current the Americans with Disability Act accessibility requirements and will include curb ramps that also meet ADA requirements.

Modifications will be made to the traffic signals at the intersections within the project area to improve pedestrian safety and accessibility.

Special features, including distinctive signage, bicycle racks, way finding signs, removable bollards, sidewalk accents, distinctive street name signs, street furnishings, and a new transit shelter, will help create a unique theme to brand the area.

Minor drainage improvements will also be included in the project.

Hemphill Construction Company was hired as the contractor. It’s expected to cost more than $2.5 million and will be paid for using a $2 million grant and $1.6 million in matching funds from the city. Construction should start this month and finished in Summer 2018.

