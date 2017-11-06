Jackson councilman proposes youth curfew

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Councilman Kenneth Stokes says a vacant city building is becoming an eye sore and the lack of a youth curfew is becoming a bigger problem.

He is now proposing a new measure to bring these two issues together.

The councilman wants to reinstate the nightly curfew for teens.

He would like to use the vacant old youth detention center in Downtown.

Stokes said the curfew would be 10 p.m. weekdays and 12 a.m. on weekends.

A public hearling will be held Thursday at 6 p.m. at city all. Stokes is inviting everyone to come and discuss the proposed curfew.