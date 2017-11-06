JPD gives away safety vests to disabled

Jackson, Miss. (WJTV) — Central Mississippi SURJ – which stands for Showing Up for Racial Justice – donated 80 orange and lime green high visibility vests to the Jackson Police Department.

Officers will give the vests to people they meet traveling at night that are disabled. Dr. Scott Crawford made the announcement Monday morning.

“Jackson has a lack of sidewalks in general and, unfortunately, those we do have are often inaccessible to people that use mobility devices,” says Dr. Crawford. “That means people that use wheelchairs, scooters, often have to make the choice of riding in the street or staying home.”

“I definitely think it’s going to bring awareness to people with disabilities and let people know that there are wheelchair users using motorized equipment on the roads,” says Desmeon Thomas, who uses a wheelchair.

Thomas also looks forward to a project that will reconstruct the sidewalks in the Fondren Business District.

Sections of Old Canton Road, North State Street, Fondren Place and Duling Avenue will get a facelift under the Fondren Streetscape Project.

New sidewalks will meet current the Americans with Disability Act accessibility requirements and will include curb ramps that also meet ADA requirements.

Modifications will be made to the traffic signals at the intersections within the project area to improve pedestrian safety and accessibility.

Special features, including distinctive signage, bicycle racks, way finding signs, removable bollards, sidewalk accents, distinctive street name signs, street furnishings, and a new transit shelter, will help create a unique theme to brand the area.

Minor drainage improvements will also be included in the project.

Hemphill Construction Company was hired as the contractor. It’s expected to cost more than $2.5 million and will be paid for using a $2 million grant and $1.6 million in matching funds from the city. Construction should start this month and finished in Summer 2018.

Read more about the project here.