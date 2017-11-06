Lego display of Jackson placed at Arts Center of Mississippi

By and Published:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — A lego display of the capital city has moved to a new home.

The display is now at the Arts Center of Mississippi.

Dr. Scott Crawford said he’d spent years building the display.

Commander McGowen and the Boy Scouts of Troop 99 gathered to help transfer the large display. Crawford has multiple sclerosis.

He says the legos are a positive aspect of his therapy.

The Arts Center is only a temporary home for the display for the holidays. Crawford said he hopes to have a permanent space for it by next year.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s