Lego display of Jackson placed at Arts Center of Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — A lego display of the capital city has moved to a new home.

The display is now at the Arts Center of Mississippi.

Dr. Scott Crawford said he’d spent years building the display.

Commander McGowen and the Boy Scouts of Troop 99 gathered to help transfer the large display. Crawford has multiple sclerosis.

He says the legos are a positive aspect of his therapy.

The Arts Center is only a temporary home for the display for the holidays. Crawford said he hopes to have a permanent space for it by next year.