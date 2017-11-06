Man accused of shooting 9-year-old appears in court

HOLMES COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — The man accused of shooting a 9-year-old in Holmes County appeared in court Monday.

Sheriff Willie March said a judge denied Craig Thomas bond. He is charged with aggravated assault and shooting into an occupied dwelling.

U.S. Marshals arrested Thomas Friday in the Jackson metro area.

Thomas is the ex-boyfriend of the victim’s mother, March said.

The child was shot around 1 a.m. last Monday while he was asleep in bed. The child was injured in the shoulder, in the arm, and in his hand.It happened at a home of off Highway 17 outside of Lexington.

Thomas is the ex-boyfriend of the victim’s mother, March said.

Thomas was also appointed an attorney in court.