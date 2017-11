NESHOBA COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — A man was found dead in the Tucker Community in Neshoba County.

Choctaw Police said the body was found on November 2 on Frank Simpson Road.

Authorities said his body was sent to the State Medical Examiner’s Office for identification and autopsy.

Officer said they have a person of interest in custody.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is assisting Choctaw Police Department with this case.