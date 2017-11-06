McConnell: Paul’s absence another possible challenge for GOP

Rand Paul
In this Aug. 11, 2017 photo, Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., speaks to supporters in Hebron, Ky. A man has been arrested and charged with assaulting and injuring Rand Paul. Kentucky State Police said in a news release Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017 that Paul suffered a minor injury when 59-year-old Rene Boucher assaulted him at his Warren County home on Friday afternoon. The release did not provide details of the assault or the nature of Paul's injury. In a statement, Paul spokeswoman Kelsey Cooper said the Republican senator was "fine." (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston, file)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) – Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says fellow Sen. Rand Paul’s absence while recovering from an assault in which his neighbor is charged creates another challenge in what’s become a daily “Maalox moment” while trying to keep together his slim Republican majority.

McConnell on Monday wished his fellow Kentuckian a speedy recovery from the attack Friday that left Paul with five broken ribs.

It’s unclear when Paul will return to work.

McConnell told reporters in Kentucky “it’s potentially a challenge” any time a Republican senator is absent from the Senate. He acknowledged that his 52-member majority caucus isn’t “always totally in lockstep.”

McConnell said he plans to talk with Paul later Monday.

Police in Bowling Green, Kentucky, arrested one of the senator’s neighbors who is accused of tackling him from behind at Paul’s home.

