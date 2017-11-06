More churches requesting firearms training since Texas shooting, business says

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — In response to Texas shooting, some local churches are reconsidering their own security plans.

Boondocks Firearms Training Academy offers security training for groups like churches.

Managers there tell WJTV 12 they have been inundated with calls from people wanting to take advantage of that training. The instructors at Boondocks says the most important thing is to have a plan.

We are told that preparation doesn’t always mean everyone has to be armed.

“Having one person shooting in there, and then 10 people firing back at them can create a lot of chaos in a lot of injuries for innocent people that are just simply trying to get out of the way,” General Manager, and Instructor, Chad Winkler said.

The academy offers a four-tier program designed specifically for “soft target” organizations. Groups like churches that are considered unprotected or vulnerable.

After an initial evaluation, the organizations develop a crisis plan. That also encompasses everything from natural disasters to fires. The teams are then given basic firearms training and taught when to use their weapons.

There’s even a lesson that uses UTM, or plastic rounds shot by instructors pretending to be shooters. The goal is to develop critical thinking skills in the middle of a crisis.

“The church security team goes way deeper than just having a firearm in a person’s back pocket. It’s more about policies and procedures in plans of action that they’re going to take if they run into a situation,” Winkler said.

“Every time one of these things happens, you hear these arguments back-and-forth about is it going control, or we need to be able to protect ourselves. It’s about the aspect of the people taking the initiative and saying enough is enough. I’m going to take the initiative to make sure I can protect myself, and I don’t have to wait for someone to show up to protect me.”

Boondocks is already working with about 10 church is in the Metro, and they say today they have received several calls from other congregations.