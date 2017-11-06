Ribbon cutting ceremony held for new Pearl Steak’n Shake

By Published:

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) — If you are looking for a new dining option in Pearl, Steak’n Shake cut the ribbon on its latest restaurant.

Pearl Mayor Jake Windham is thrilled about it.

He says people have been asking for one for years. He talked about the importance of this location and the investment that the new restaurant will bring to the area.

“I wish I could give you the exact number of how many people have asked me about when there will be a Steak’n Shake in Pearl so today it gives me great joy to be able to tell people that these gentlemen have invested in our city as built this franchise and its finally gonna be open.”

The new location is open on Riverwind Drive.

