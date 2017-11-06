Ridgeland Police officer helps retired JPD officer during hard time

RIDGELAND, MISS. (WJTV) — A Ridgeland Police officer went beyond the call of duty to help a fellow brother in blue.

Sgt. Jason Rudd says he came across an article about retired Jackson Police officer David Scott.

“It said that he had a stroke that caused him to retire early and that put him in some financial hardships,” said Rudd. “If he didn’t pay his mortgage by a certain date his house would be foreclosed.”

Rudd sprung into action and wrote a post on Facebook, asking people for donations to help Scott. He collected nearly $1,000 to pay Scott’s mortgage.

“It’s just a human thing. I was taught to always help my brother when I can,” said Rudd.

If you would like to help Scott, please contact Jackson Police Officer’s Foundation.