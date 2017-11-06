Voters to decide next Hinds County Attorney in special election

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Hinds County voters have it easy on election day. Just one race will be on the ballot, and that’s Hinds County Attorney.

The current Interim Hinds County Attorney Martin Perkins is on the ballot. As well as Malcolm Harrison, who served in the position from 1999 to 2009. And, Jackson Municipal Judge Gerald Mumford is also on the ballot.

The position became open after Sherri Flowers-Billups, the first woman to hold the position, died of cancer in October of 2016.

The county Board of Supervisors then appointed Martin Perkins as interim.

He’s running off of his experience in the arena, and so are his opponents, “When I moved from Assistant County Prosecutor to the Interim Hinds County Prosecutor, we had a backlog in abuse and neglect cases of 1,383. And since, we’ve been able to come current on those cases.”

“I have 10 years of experience as a Hinds County prosecuting attorney. I know how to prosecute cases. I know what it takes to try a case in justice court and youth court,” Harrison said.

Mumford has been a municipal court judge for 4 years, where he says, “I’ve served with honesty. I’ve started with integrity and I have served with transparency.”

Each candidate also sees youth court as an important tool for criminal justice in hinds county.

Harrison says he’s been successful with 90% of his youth and justice court cases, “As a young man who I had a contact with youth court when I was younger, I know that youth court is very important…Having a good experience of correctly youth issues is primary on our agenda.”

Mumford plans to create mentor-ship programs. “We’re going to assign an assistant prosecutor to every high school in the county. We’re going to make sure that children be able to see prosecutors in the classroom before they see them in the courtroom,” Mumford said.

“We believe the most important aspect of what we do is in youth court with our youth, working to evaluate and analyze additional programs that will help to correct some behavior,” Perkins said. Perkins also notes that he recently decided to end plea deals in domestic violence cases.

Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.