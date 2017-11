ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — The Adams County Sheriff’s Department is looking for a man in connection with a suspected dog fighting ring.

Sheriff Travis Patten said Tommie Queen is wanted for questioning.

Patten says this is the largest dog fighting ring in the county. It was located in Cranfield.

Authorities said they are seizing about 35 dogs.

Anyone who sees Queen, contact the sheriff’s department.