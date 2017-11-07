3 brothers taken to hospital after crash

GULFPORT, Miss. (WJTV) – Three brothers are lucky to be alive after a car wreck in Gulfport sends all three of them to the emergency room.

Their father William Young of Vicksburg, says they were vising family when the wreck happened.

It happened on Canal Road last Sunday.

Two of the brothers are now at home in Vicksburg, the third boy was flown to a hospital in Mobile, Alabama where he is waiting for his next surgery.

Young says, “it’s really hard to find the words because when I get to thinking about it all I do is tear up because it’s the most stressful pain hurting thing to see your 3 children in pain and you can’t do anything about it.”

We reached out to Harrison County officials to see if any charges have been filed.